Lockheed Martin has delivered the first of five C-130J tactical transports to the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

The aircraft was handed over on 8 August during a ceremony at Lockheed’s Marietta, Georgia production facility, says the company.

The type will replace the RNZAF’s long serving C-130Hs in 40 Sqn.

“From supporting humanitarian and disaster relief operations to partnering with allies in military operations, New Zealand’s C-130s are truly a global force for good,” says Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions business.

“The RNZAF’s new C-130J fleet will continue to support these critical missions while offering New Zealand increased allied alignment, greater reach, enhanced capabilities and proven performance for some of the most demanding tactical airlift operational requirements.”

The C-130Js are one part of the RNZAF’s modernisation effort, which also saw the P-3K2 Orion maritme patrol aircraft replaced with the P-8A Poseidon.

In 2020 Wellington approved the purchase of five C-130Js for $1.52 billion.

Cirium fleets data shows that the RNZAF has already retired a pair of C-130Hs. Its remaining three in-service C-130Hs have an average age of 58.2 years.