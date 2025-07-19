Commercial aerial refuelling provider Metrea is continuing to build up its fleet of Boeing KC-135 tankers as it also readies for the start of a new contract with the Indian air force later this year.

Once complete, Metrea’s fleet will comprise a total of 18 KC-135s, sourced from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF; 4) and French air force (14).

All the former RSAF assets are now in service, says Ty Thomas, Metrea executive vice-president, air mobility, alongside a single ex-French example. This will be joined by a sister ship towards the end of the summer and then augmented by additional jets at roughly six-month intervals.

To date, Metrea has taken possession of 11 of the 14 French aircraft, with the final three units having ceased operations following participation in the country’s Bastille Day flypast on 14 July.

The trio – all KC-135RGs – are now parked at Nimes air base in southern France ahead of their delivery to Metrea.

“We expect to have the first of the RGs in service before the end of the year,” said Thomas, speaking to FlightGlobal at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on 18 July.

Meanwhile, the company is preparing to begin operating a single tanker on behalf of the Indian air force from September under a direct commercial sales agreement signed in March.

Although intending to deploy a single aircraft initially, “the contract has scope to have enough work to require at least two”, says Thomas.

He notes that it is the first time New Delhi has contracted out the activity. “It is a great opportunity for us in a new market,” he says.

India presently uses a fleet of Ilyushin Il-78 tankers for the aerial refuelling mission but is seeking to update its fleet. ”As they look at rebuilding a new, organic tanker force we are an interim solution for them,” says Thomas.