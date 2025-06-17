France has signed a framework agreement with Airbus Helicopters covering the acquisition of the VSR700 uncrewed rotorcraft within the country’s SDAM programme.

Inked by French defence minister Sebastian Lecornu and Airbus Helicopters chief executive Bruno Even at the Paris air show on 17 June, the pact was also signed by Marie-Laure Bourgeois, executive vice-president of sales & marketing of Naval Group.

Each VSR700 is operated using Naval Group’s Steeris mission system, with the company also responsible for integrating the SDAM onto French navy frigates.

Based on a Guimbal Cabri G2 light helicopter, the VSR700 will be equipped for surveillance and intelligence missions with a payload including a radar and electro-optical sensor. It is capable of automatic take-off and landing from ships.

The deal also paves the way for co-operation with other nations via government-to-government agreements, says the airframer. Such a contract will enable buyers to select the same configuration as the French navy.

However, other applications are also possible: the airframer is displaying an armed scout version at the Paris show and has previously floated the possibility of a cargo variant.

“This framework agreement is a key milestone for the VSR700 programme,” says Even. “With this programme we are building a local and sovereign UAS ecosystem that will benefit both our home nations and our partners across the globe.”

No timelines for delivery or quantities have been disclosed, but Even has previously said service entry could take place in 2026 or 2027.

Airbus Helicopters has flown two VSR700 prototypes since the programme was launched in 2017. Maximum take-off weight is 700kg (1,540lb) with a 100kg payload.

France has signed a framework agreement with Airbus Helicopters covering the acquisition of the VSR700 unmanned rotorcraft within the country’s SDAM programme.

Inked by French defence minister Seabstian Lecornu and Airbus Helicopters chief executive Bruno Even at the Paris air show on 17 June, the pact was also signed by Marie-Laure Bourgeois, executive vice-president of sales & marketing of Naval Group

Each VSR700 is operated using Naval Group’s Steeris mission system, with the company also responsible for integrating the SDAM onto French navy frigates.

Based on a Guimbal Cabri G2 light helicopter, the VSR700 will be equipped for surveillance and intelligence missions with a payload including a radar and electro-optical sensor. It is capable of performing automatic take-offs and landings from ships.

The deal also paves the way for co-operation with other nations via government-to-government agreements, says the airframer. Such a contract will enable buyers to select the same configuration as the French navy.

However, the airframer is displaying an armed scout version at the Paris show.

“This framework agreement is a key milestone for the VSR700 programme,” says Even.

“With this programme we are building a local and sovereign UAS ecosystem that will benefit both our home nations and our partners across the globe.”

Airbus Helicopters has flown two VSR700 prototypes since the programme was launched in 2017. Maximum take-off weight is 700kg (1,540lb) with a 100kg payload.