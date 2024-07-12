Investigations are under way in Poland after a fatal crash involving a Leonardo M-346 advanced jet trainer.

Disclosing the 12 July accident in which the pilot died, the Polish defence ministry said the crash took place during a training flight from the 43rd Naval Aviation Base in Gdynia Babich-Doly in the north of the country. It identifies the deceased M-346 pilot as Major Robert Jel.

Offering its condolences to Major Jel’s family, Leonardo says it will provide support to the relevant authorities in any investigation.

Prior to the crash, Poland operated a fleet of 16 M-346s.