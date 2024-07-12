Investigations are under way in Poland after a fatal crash involving a Leonardo M-346 advanced jet trainer.

Disclosing the 12 July accident in which the pilot died, the Polish defence ministry said the crash took place during a training flight from the 43rd Naval Aviation Base in Gdynia Babich-Doly in the north of the country. It identifies the deceased M-346 pilot as Major Robert Jel.

M346-c-KJ Yon_Shutterstock

Source: KJ Yon/Shutterstock

Poland operated a fleet of 16 M-346 trainers

Offering its condolences to Major Jel’s family, Leonardo says it will provide support to the relevant authorities in any investigation.

Prior to the crash, Poland operated a fleet of 16 M-346s.

