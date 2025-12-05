The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has hailed the performance of its Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) after completing its biggest international deployment to date with the type.

Three of the service’s Poseidons – one-third of its total MPA fleet strength – were recently deployed to Keflavik air base in Iceland in support of NATO’s defence of the High North.

Assigned to the RAF’s 120 Sqn, the aircraft were deployed from their home base at Lossiemouth in Scotland.

“The mission of the maritime patrol aircraft and associated personnel was to undertake routine operations in the region,” the RAF said in late November. Specifically, the jets were flown in support of the NATO Maritime Command’s peacetime vigilance activity, including in collaboration with Canada and the USA.

“The deployment also provided an invaluable opportunity for air and groundcrews to practice Agile Combat Employment functions, confirming the RAF’s ability to rapidly deploy and employ its cutting-edge capabilities in diverse and challenging environments,” it adds.

Meanwhile, the prime ministers of the UK and Norway on 4 December signed a new pact to deepen their collaboration in the maritime domain. The nations already had a bilateral arrangement in place regarding cooperation in the employment and support of the P-8A, along with on associated personnel training and anti-submarine warfare weapons.

The Royal Norwegian Air Force operates a five-strong fleet of the 737NG-based model.