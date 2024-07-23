India’s state-owned airframer Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is grappling with delays in deliveries of GE Aerospace F404-IN20 engines for the Tejas Mk-1A fighter.

Original plans called for HAL to deliver the first Tejas Mk-1A to the Indian air force in February. However, the first Tejas Mk-1A (LA5033) only took to the air in March and the airframer is behind its initial delivery schedule.

FlightGlobal understands that a key factor behind the delay is GE Aerospace’s failure to deliver F404 engines as scheduled.

When contacted by FlightGlobal, GE Aerospace had this to say: “The aerospace industry continues to experience unprecedented supply chain pressures. GE Aerospace is working with our partner HAL and suppliers to resolve constraints and deliver F404-IN20 engines for the LCA Mk-1A programme.”

FlightGlobal understands that F404 deliveries are likely to begin in September, helping HAL to accelerate production.

Further delays could force HAL to install used engines from its existing inventory.

In February 2021, India’s defence ministry contracted HAL to deliver 83 Mk-1As in a deal worth about Rs480 billion ($5.7 billion). HAL subsequently ordered 99 F404s in a deal worth US$716 million.

Deliveries of the first three aircraft were planned for 2024, with the annual production rate rising to 16 aircraft annually from 2025, with all deliveries completed by 2029.

HAL will have three production lines for the Mk-1A, two in Bengaluru and one in Nashik. HAL aims for a peak production rate of eight aircraft annually from each facility. This will help it support a pending order for 97 additional Mk-1As.

As of June 2023, GE Aerospace had delivered 75 F404 engines for the Tejas Mk-1 and Mk-1A, as well as eight F414s for the LCA Mk2 development programme.