Dassault Aviation is to transfer production of fuselage sections for the Rafale fighter from France to Indian firm Tata Advanced Systems (TAS) as part of its commitment to New Delhi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

TAS will establish a new production facility in Hyderabad for the activity, with the first structures to roll off the line in 2028. Output will be at two shipsets per month.

Under the agreement, TAS will build parts including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

”For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India,” says Eric Trappier, Dassault chief executive.

He says the agreement will contribute to the planned ramp-up of Rafale production. Earlier this year Trappier said the company was considering raising output to at least four per month.

India recently signed a deal for 26 Rafale M carrier-based fighters and is also considering the Dassault multirole type for a future air force requirement.

The service is already an operator of the French fighter, having acquired 36 examples.