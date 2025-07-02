Argentina has contracted Terma to conduct upgrade work and provide support services for the electronic warfare (EW) equipment installed on ex-Royal Danish Air Force Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters being acquired for its military.

“Through its agreement with the Argentinian Ministry of Defence and the Argentinian air force (FAA), Terma commits to delivering software and hardware enhancements, mission planning tools, ground support equipment, and engineering assistance,” the company says.

“These contributions are essential to ensuring the aircraft are fully mission-ready and tailored to the operational needs of the FAA. These efforts are part of a broader refurbishment led by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics,” it adds.

Installed on Danish-operated F-16s, Terma’s PIDS+ pylon combines missile and radar warning sensors with an EW controller and chaff and flare dispensers.

After securing approval for the transfer from the US government, Denmark in April 2024 sold 24 F-16A/Bs to Buenos Aires for around $300 million. A first, two-seat example was unveiled in Argentina in February 2025, with further shipments due from late this year.

“We are impressed by Argentina’s forward-leaning approach and are proud to contribute to their evolving air capabilities,” says Terma chief executive Henriette Hallberg Thygesen.