The UK’s military has deployed a team of engineers to work on a Lockheed Martin F-35B which has been stranded in India’s southwestern Kerala state since making an emergency landing in mid-June.

Confirming the support personnel’s arrival in a 7 July post on social media site X, the account of British High Commission in India’s defence adviser Commodore Chris Saunders states: “Repairs are under way on the aircraft, which has now been moved to the maintenance hangar.

“We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities.”

UK F-35B in Kerala

Source: British High Commission in India

UK stealth fighter will undergo repairs in maintenance hangar at Thiruvananthapuram International airport

The engineering team was deployed to Thiruvananthapuram International airport aboard a Royal Air Force Airbus Defence & Space A400M tactical transport. It has not been disclosed what equipment or spares were also carried by the Atlas airlifter.

The pilot of the UK F-35B diverted to the Indian airport on 14 June, while operating from the Royal Navy (RN’s) aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

Images identify the short take-off and vertical landing aircraft as being numbered 034. This corresponds to production aircraft BK-34, which has been in operational use since January 2024 with the service registration ZM168, data from aviation analytics company Cirium shows.

UK F-35B 034

Source: Crown Copyright

Aircraft 034, pictured earlier during the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 25 deployment

Currently involved in an eight-month, round-the-world Carrier Strike Group 25 deployment, the RN’s 65,000t flagship recently completed a port visit in Singapore. Later this month, the vessel and its embarked F-35Bs will take part in the Australian-hosted Talisman Sabre multinational exercise.

European Defence Editor Craig Hoyle has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for almost 30 years, and has also been the Editor of Flight International since 2015. He joined FlightGlobal in 2003, and also compiles our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

More from Craig Hoyle

Topics