The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has received its first of six Airbus Helicopters H145s acquired under a £122 million ($161 million) deal to support duties in Brunei and Cyprus from 2026.

Ordered last year, the aircraft will assume the roles previously fulfilled using Royal Air Force (RAF) Puma HC2 transport helicopters, the last of which were retired in March 2025.

“Flown by the RAF’s 84 Squadron in Cyprus and 667 Squadron of the Army Air Corps in Brunei, the aircraft will primarily be used to support aerial firefighting and jungle training respectively,” the MoD’s Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) organisation says.

Following their assembly in Donauworth, Germany, the new rotorcraft have undergone military modification work at Airbus Helicopters UK’s Oxford airport site in Oxfordshire.

“Already set extremely challenging timescales, the Multi Helicopter Platform Delivery Team has worked collaboratively with Army Capability and Airbus Helicopters UK to rapidly deliver the first aircraft,” says Air Commodore Gareth Bryant, DE&S Head Helicopters 2.

Following the acceptance of the lead aircraft – an Army Air Corps-liveried example with the registration ZZ145 – the MoD has launched a test and evaluation campaign with the new Jupiter HC2 model at its Boscombe Down site in Wiltshire.

“Procuring the H145 rather than commissioning the purchase of a new bespoke aircraft demonstrates efficiency and value for money through greater commonality in training, support and the supply of spare parts,” the MoD says, with the type already used within the UK Military Flying Training System.

With a maximum take-off weight of 3,700kg (8,160lb), the twin-Safran Helicopter Engines Arriel 2E-powered H145 has an operating speed of up to 143kt (265km/h).

The new HC2 model features a five-bladed main rotor – versus a four-bladed design on the UK’s current Jupiter HC1 trainers – which Airbus Helicopters UK managing director Richard Atack says “makes it the ideal helicopter to replace the Puma HC2 in these critical and demanding roles in Cyprus and Brunei”.