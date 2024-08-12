The US Air Force has formalised $2.6 billion contract with Boeing for a pair of E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) prototypes.

The contract, awarded under a “rapid prototype programme,” will see the two operationally representative assets delivered in the US government’s 2028 financial year.

“This agreement is a significant win for our warfighters, paving the way for ensuring the air force’s ability to provide advanced airborne moving target indication in the coming years,” says Andrew Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics.

“It is also an exemplar of our ability to leverage and support the expertise and investments of our partners and allies to support our common security objectives.”

The rapid prototyping effort will see specific USA mission systems integrated into the aircraft, which is based on the 737-700 airliner. The systems will meet USAF requirements and ensure interoperability with allies that already field the type. Existing operators of the E-7A are Australia, Turkey, and South Korea, while the UK is also acquiring the AEW&C platform.

The USAF plans to obtain up to 26 examples of the type, which will replace the obsolescent E-3A Sentry.

“Global operators are proving that the E-7 AEW&C is a critical node for air superiority in the modern battlespace,” says Boeing’s E-7 programme manager Stu Voboril.

“In our partnership with the US Air Force, we’re focused on stable, predictable execution to deliver crucial mission-ready capabilities today. This will put us on the path for the long-term growth of the aircraft and mission.”

As part of efforts to prepare for the arrival of the new jets, USAF personnel have been embedded with Royal Australian Air Force E-7A crews. This included working aboard RAAF E-7As during the recent Pitch Black air combat exercise in northern Australia.

Prior to Pitch Black, an E-7A from the RAAF’s No. 2 Sqn completed a visit to the USA, from 20 May to 12 June, aimed at maximising the combat effectiveness of crews.