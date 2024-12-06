A senior US Air Force (USAF) leader suggests that it would be prudent to consider obtaining significantly more Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider bombers given the existing nature of threats.

Speaking with the Mitchell Institute, USAF General Thomas Bussiere, commander of Global Strike Command, underlined the critical nature of the B-21 given the USAF’s ageing fleet of bombers.

“The B-21, in my opinion, is the most exquisite weapons system ever built by human hands… it will provide our nation, the Department of Defense, and combatant commanders the ability to negotiate from a position of strength.”

The aircraft is still undergoing flight testing. When asked when the aircraft will be deployed, Bussiere offered a one-word response: “Soon.”

Northrop recieved clearance to start low-rate initial production of the stealthy type in January. The USAF has previously said that it will receive its first operational B-21s in the mid-2020s.

Existing plans call for 100 B-21s to be obtained, replacing the swing-winged Boeing B-1B, as well as the stealthy Northrop B-2. The B-21s will join 76 B-52s that the USAF is in the process of upgrading to the much-improved B-52J standard.

The B-21 will provide a “stand-in” strike capability, while the B-52Js will serve as “stand-off” strike platforms.

Bussiere notes that demand for the USAF’s 141 bombers is strong. He observes that the B-1 and B-2 have conducted combat operations in the Middle East this year, and that bombers including the B-52 are routinely tasked to reassure allies and to “show the American flag”.

Given the demand for bombers, Bussiere feels that it is pertinent to discuss the possibility of accelerating the acquisition of the B-21, and possibly obtaining more than the 100 that form the official programme of record.

“I think most national security professionals would look at the B-21 and the current production schedule and [ask if] we might consider evaluating whether or not we can accelerate that based on the age of the B-2 and B-1 fleet,” says Bussiere.

“That’s a prudent question in light of the threats that are out there and the demand signals for bombers.”

He notes that USAF officials have previously stated that 220 bombers will be required. He feels, however, that this number should be revised given the changing geopolitical situation.

“Going back at least five years, [air force leadership] has gone on record and testified before Congress that 220 bombers – when we finally transition a B-52J and B-21 – is the number that the nation would need. That data and that fleet size probably needs to be re-evaluated based on the world as we see it today.”