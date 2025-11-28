Utility company Electricite de France (EDF) Group has increased its stake in hybrid-electric aircraft developer Aura Aero to €2 million, the companies have disclosed.

EDF first invested an undisclosed sum in Aura Aero last October via its SAFIDI subsidiary.

In addition to the investment, EDF will contribute its energy expertise to Auro Aero, including on battery performance and charging management, alongside the infrastructure requirements for airports.

It will also provide its research and development and engineering teams – particularly those working on battery technology — to the French airframer and the wider industry.

Aura Aero intends to bring to market a hybrid-electric 19-seater called the ERA; first flight is scheduled for 2027 and certification is targeted for 2029.