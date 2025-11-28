Utility company Electricite de France (EDF) Group has increased its stake in hybrid-electric aircraft developer Aura Aero to €2 million, the companies have disclosed.

EDF first invested an undisclosed sum in Aura Aero last October via its SAFIDI subsidiary.

In addition to the investment, EDF will contribute its energy expertise to Auro Aero, including on battery performance and charging management, alongside the infrastructure requirements for airports.

ERA-AURA

Source: Aura Aero

Hybrid-electric 19-seater is due to enter service by the end of the decade

It will also provide its research and development and engineering teams – particularly those working on battery technology — to the French airframer and the wider industry.

Aura Aero intends to bring to market a hybrid-electric 19-seater called the ERA; first flight is scheduled for 2027 and certification is targeted for 2029.

Dominic Perry is Aerospace Editor, Europe contributing extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives. He also helps to edit Flight International.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry