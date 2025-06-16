ATR has confirmed it will work with incumbent propulsion supplier Pratt & Whitney Canada on the potential for hybrid-electric engines on its future low-emission Evo regional turboprop, alongside further enhancements to the current PW127XT-M.

Unveiling the pact at the Paris air show on 16 June, the pair said they would work together “on the development of advanced propulsion technology for regional turboprop aircraft”.

This will include evaluation of “the disruptive potential of hybrid-electric propulsion” and “electrified aircraft technologies” as part of the ongoing feasibility study for the Evo, which could enter service around 2035.

ATR had been working with multiple powerplant manufacturers to understand clean-sheet engine solutions for the Evo.

However, earlier this year the regional turboprop maker said had ditched these plans and was instead looking at a “big evolution” of an in-production powerplant.

This would incorporate a parallel hybrid-electric system to contribute to a planned 20% fuel-burn saving.

Senior vice-president of engineering Daniel Cuchet had indicated the airframer was only “talking to one engine manufacturer,” but declined to say which one.

P&WC has been working with its RTX sister company Collins Aerospace on multiple hybridisation projects.

In addition to the focus on the Evo, the pair also plan to look at nearer term upgrades to the latest PW127XT-M variant and are targeting a “double-digit” efficiency improvement.

Although ATR says more specific targets will be defined as the programme evolves, the focus will remain on ”delivering meaningful fuel burn and performance improvements that strike the right balance between efficiency, operating costs, and aircraft capability.

”We set an ambitious goal of achieving double-digit efficiency improvements, and we will work hard to get as close as possible to that target.”

Technologies under evaluation include improving thermal efficiency to further reduce fuel burn; the use of advanced durability to enhance durability; and optimising the integration of the nacelle and engine to cut drag.

“We are now setting our sights on the next generation of engines, advancing fuel efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing operational performance,” said Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, ATR chief executive.

“As we work together on further improvements to the PW127XT-M, we are shaping the technologies that will drive the next generation of regional aircraft – a key step in the feasibility study for the Evo concept.”

ATR does not disclose the fuel-burn reduction it is targeting from the enhancements to the PW127XT-M