Cebu Pacific sees challenges relating to the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G easing and is confident in the long-term outlook for the troubled powerplant.

Asked on earnings call about the decision to stick with the P&W engine in its recent commitment for up to 152 A320neos, deputy chief financial officer Mark Cezar says the carrier is optimistic about the PW1100G’s long-term future, although it did look at the competing CFM International LEAP-1A.

“We had a long, good look at the LEAP engine, and ultimately I think this is a decision that we will have to wear for a really long time, well into the 2040s based on our pattern of usage, of using aircraft for 10-12 years,” says Cezar.

“These are aircraft and engines that will stay in our fleet well into the 2040s, so we had to make a decision on what we think reasonably will happen, and which one will be the better engine in the longer term.”

The company opted to stay with P&W despite years of challenges with the PW1100G in its existing fleet: as recently as November 2023, the carrier expected to have up to 20 A320neo family jets grounded throughout the year, placing significant constraints on its ability to boost capacity.

Cebu’s fleet composition underlines its exposure to the troubled powerplant. As of end June, 44 of Cebu’s 87 aircraft were PW1100G-powered A320neos. It also operates 26 A320s and 17 ATRs.

The year 2024, however, has proven somewhat better than expected, with 10-15 aircraft on the ground, as opposed the 20 anticipated. This has helped the airline boost capacity.

Cezar adds that the carrier feels that the PW1100G, which uses a series of reduction gears to improve efficiency, has a “superior architecture” and some way to go for delivering fuel savings.

Moreover, carrier chief executive Mike Szucs suggest that while challenges with the PW1100G are likely to persist for another two years or so, the situation is improving.

Szucs notes that engine shop visits are moving faster, with P&W prioritising turnaround times for engines that need short shop visits, which tends to be the case for Cebu’s engines. This improves engine availability.

“When our engines come off to go into the shop, they really only need an inspection on the powdered metal issue, and then can be released again.”

The issue Szucs refers to is caused by contamination of the powder metal material used to make high-pressure turbine and compressor disks. The issue will see thousands of PW1100-powered aircraft taken out of service for checks.

Also helping Cebu’s A320neo operations are the arrival of seven spare engines this year.