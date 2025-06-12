Rolls-Royce has finally received aircraft-level certification from US and European regulators for upgrades to the Trent 1000 designed to double time-on-wing for the Boeing 787 powerplant.

On the back of the approvals, roll-out of the Durability Enhancement Package can begin in earnest.

Although Rolls-Royce has been installing the improved HPT blades and other changes in new Trent 1000s since the beginning of the year – engine-level certification was obtained in 2024 – they have been held back from delivery to customers.

In addition, the company will now begin distributing the upgraded parts to its network of global maintenance shops for installation on in-service engines.

Rolls-Royce says that within two years the entire Trent 1000 fleet will have received the upgrades.

Besides the new HPT blades, which feature 40% more cooling than their predecessors, the Durability Enhancement Package also incorporates updates to the combustion system, fuel spray nozzles and engine electronic controller software.

The modifications are already in service on the related Trent 7000 engine for the Airbus A330neo.

A second package of improvements designed to boost time-on-wing by a further 30% will follow in 2026.

Rolls-Royce is investing a total of £1 billion ($1.35 billion) to improve the durability of its entire portfolio of in-production Trent engines.

“As part of our ongoing transformation, the investment we have made in new technologies will see the Trent 1000 deliver for Boeing, our customers and our investors. It’s a win-win for everyone involved,” says Rolls-Royce chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic.

Durability has been a long-running issue for the Trent 1000, causing it to lose market share against the competing GE Aerospace GEnx and posing aircraft availability challenges for operators.