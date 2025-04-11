The Spanish air force’s first Airbus Defence and Space A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) has entered service.

The aircraft has joined the air force’s 45th wing and is the first of three examples on order, says Airbus.

The jet will operate from Torrejon de Ardoz, where it was delivered following tanker conversion work in Getafe, near Madrid. The jets, which are just over nine years old, previously served as A330-200 airliners with Spanish flag carrier Iberia.

“With the entry into service of this first A330 MRTT, the Spanish Air and Space Force now has the world’s best tanker aircraft in its fleet,” says Jean-Brice Dumont, head of air power at Airbus Defence and Space.

“The MRTT will not only provide interoperability with allied nations and strategic autonomy, but will also significantly increase projection, aerial evacuation and in-flight refuelling capabilities.”

The aircraft is equipped with a hose-and-drogue refuelling system and is powered by two GE Aerospace CF6 engines.

Madrid ordered the three tankers in 2021, when it said that renewing the air force’s in-flight refuelling capability was “critical” for expeditionary operations, “as well as to satisfy commitments with partners or allies”.

In 2020 Spain retired its entire fleet of Lockheed Martin C-130Hs, including its KC-variant tankers. While a number of its A400M tactical transports are configured for aerial refuelling, the MRTT offers a significant step up in capability.