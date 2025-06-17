Embraer has entered a contract with the Netherlands to provide an aeromedical evacuation system for the nation’s C-390 tactical transports.

The contract covers one firm order, as well as seven purchase orders, says the airframer.

It was signed at the Paris air show by Vice Admiral Jan Willem Hartman, who leads the Netherlands’ Materiel and IT Command, and Bosco da Costa Junior, chief executive of Embraer Defense & Security.

The system is based on a roll-on/roll-off module that Embraer bills as a “mini hospital”. It supports the transport of patients including ones requiring full life support.

The system also allows patients with infectious diseases to be transported, isolating them from medical staff and the aircraft crew.

“This system will expand the operational capabilities of our C-390 Millennium fleet, transforming them into a modular airborne medical facility capable of delivering life-saving care both in the air and on the ground,” says Hartman.

“With these new capabilities, we will be able to provide vital assistance when it is needed most.”

The Netherlands has firm orders for five C-390s. It ordered the type at the Farnborough air show in July 2024, as part of a joint nine-aircraft commitment along with Austria. Sweden was also subsequently added to the framework, with a four-unit commitment.