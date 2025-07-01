Embraer has delivered four A-29 Super Tucanos to the Paraguayan air force at a ceremony at an air base near Asuncion.

“The arrival of these aircraft represents much more than a logistical addition: it is a firm step towards the modernisation of our operational capabilities,” says Air General Julio Fullaonda, commander of Paraguay’s air force.

“The A-29 Super Tucanos, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, increase our effectiveness in executing airspace surveillance missions and providing a timely response to emerging challenges.”

He adds that the acquisition of the Super Tucano is the air force’s most important purchase in the last 38 years. Four decades ago the country obtained the EMB-312 Tucano – Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that Paraguay has six legacy Tucanos.

In July 2024, Embraer announced that Paraguay had ordered six Super Tucanos.

Paraguay President Santiago Pena hailed the Super Tucano acquisition as historic, indicating that the aircraft will be used to fight organised crime and to defend the country’s territory.