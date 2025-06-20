Two UK military jets have been damaged on the ground in England after an apparent act of sabotage by pro-Palestinian activists.

The incident, which has been confirmed by UK authorities, took place at RAF Brize Norton west of Oxford. The group Palestine Action has claimed responsibility, saying it targeted two of the A330 Voyagers operated by the Royal Air Force.

Video posted by Palestine Action shows two individuals crossing the tarmac after dark using electric scooters. As they approach a line of grey military twinjets, the distinctive Union Jack livery of the RAF’s A330 VIP transport can be discerned at the edge of frame.

One of the individuals is seen spraying a red aerosol into the right-side engine exhaust of one of the Voyagers. The substance leaves a visible residue inside the engine nacelle.

Palestine Action says the substance was red paint, discharged via a modified fire extinguisher. The group claims crowbars were also used to inflict further damage to the two jets, without providing specifics.

Unverified reports circulating on social media had claimed the VIP transport Voyager known as Vespina by the RAF was one of the two aircraft targeted, although this was denied by the UK MoD.

That jet is used to fly dignitaries on overseas trips, including the UK prime minister and royal family.

“The targeted planes are Airbus Voyagers, which can carry military cargo and are used to refuel Israeli/US/UK military aircrafts [sic] and fighter jets,” Palestine Action said on 20 June.

“Previously, such Voyagers were used to refuel RAF [Eurofighter] Typhoon aircraft and US military planes for bombing runs against Yemen, where combined US-UK-Israeli airstrikes have killed hundreds of Yemenis,” the group adds.

The MoD says the RAF Voyager aircraft have not been involved in refuelling or supporting the Israeli air force, but have supported operations against the Islamic State terrorist group in Iraq and Syria and operations in the Red Sea against the Houthi militant group in Yemen.

It is unclear how the assailants gained access to RAF Brize Norton, which is the UK’s largest military air base and home to the RAF’s mobility fleet of transport and tanker aircraft.

The two suspects apparently escaped the base undetected and remain at large.

“The act of vandalism committed at RAF Brize Norton is disgraceful,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post on X. “Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain and put their lives on the line for us every day. It is our responsibility to support those who defend us.”

Defence minister John Healey described the action as “totally unacceptable”.

“I am really disturbed that this happened and have ordered an investigation and a review of wider security at our bases,” Healey said in an X post. “These aircraft are used by our military personnel to support security and peace around the world.”

It is unclear how severely the two jets were damaged. Citing defence ministry sources, the BBC reports the incident will not affect operations.

In May, Palestinian Action took similar action against a US Air Force jet at Shannon airport in Ireland – a regular stop for American military aircraft transiting to the Middle East.