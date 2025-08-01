Munitions supplier Raytheon has secured its largest-ever order for the company’s popular Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), a staple of air forces around the globe.

The Pentagon on 31 July issued a contract to Raytheon worth $3.5 billion, covering AMRAAM orders for the US Navy and Air Force, plus 19 Foreign Military Sales customers.

Ten European members of NATO are among the buyers, as is Ukraine, which is deploying AMRAAMs in combat aboard its donated Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters and ground-based NASAMS air defence systems.

Taiwan is also listed among the latest round of AMRAAM buyers, as that disputed island country builds up its weapons stores ahead of the key 2027 mark – the date by which US officials believe China intends to have its military forces sufficiently prepared for a potential operation to seize or surround Taiwan.

Raytheon says the 31 July contract represents the largest single order in the history of AMRAAM production. The company notably reported a similar milestone less than a year ago in September 2024, which has now been surpassed.

“As global conflicts intensify and air threats become more sophisticated, AMRAAM continues to give allied forces a decisive edge in combat,” says Sam Deneke, president of air and space defence systems at Raytheon.

“This award underscores the critical role that the fifth-generation AMRAAM plays in maintaining air superiority,” he adds.

The accelerating demand for precision air-to-air weapons is evidenced by increasing size of recent orders.

The 2024 buy that set the previous record for largest-ever order was valued at $1.2 billion, compared to $3.5 billion in the latest contract.

Several countries purchased missiles in both rounds, including Canada, Germany, the UK, Finland, Switzerland, Ukraine and Japan.

Australia was also included in the latest batch order, after Canberra was approved in April to buy up to 400 AMRAAMs, with that amount valued at just over $1 billion.

Raytheon says AMRAAM is now in service with 44 countries globally, aboard 14 different platforms.