Saab has confirmed its sale of Gripen E/F fighters to Colombia, with the South American nation to take 17 examples.

The deal is valued at €3.1 billion ($3.6 billion) and deliveries will run from 2026-2032, says Saab.

In addition, Saab has signed two offset agreements with the Colombian government for “various military and social projects.” Offsets for the Gripen sale will cover areas such as aeronautics, cyber security, health, sustainability, and water purification.

“I am honoured that Colombia has chosen Gripen E/F to enhance its air defence capabilities and delighted to welcome Colombia into the Gripen family,” says Micael Johansson, president and chief executive of Saab.

“This marks the beginning of a strong and long-term partnership that will strengthen Colombia’s defence and security, benefit its people, and boost the nation’s innovation power.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the selection of the Gripen E/F in April but did not provide specifics of the deal. At the time, the Colombian air force said that it would obtain 16-24 aircraft.

The aircraft will replace Bogota’s fleet of Israel Aerospace Industries Kfir fighters. Bogota had also considered the Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70/72 for the requirement.