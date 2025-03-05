The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is contemplating a major upgrade of its maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) fleet, as it announces replacement plans for its Fokker 50 MPA Enforcer Mk 2 MPAs.

In a statement to Singapore’s parliament, defence minister Ng Eng Hen says that the two Fokker 50s, in service since 1993, are due for replacement.

Ng’s remarks suggest a certain urgency: “The RSAF is looking intently and evaluating appropriate replacements.”

He offers two potential candidates: the Boeing P-8A Poseidon and the Airbus Defence and Space C295.

In rare official statements about the Fokkers in recent years, Singapore defence officials have indicated satisfaction with the platform. In an emailed interview in early 2024, previous RSAF chief Major-General Kelvin Khong indicated that the type and other platforms had proven “reliable in delivering the missions expected of them.”

Both the P-8A and C295 MPA would represent significant capability enhancements over the Fokker-50.

Such an acquisition would also be consistent with a broad modernisation of Singapore’s navy in the 2000s. This includes the introduction of six Formidable-class frigates from 2007-2009 and the planned introduction of the Multi-Role Combat Vessel, large ships that will serve as a “mothership” for unmanned air and surface vehicles.

Ng also announced plans for two additional Invincible-class submarines, which will ultimately see the country’s navy operate six of the German-produced subs.

Ng did not mention the number of MPAs to be obtained, or when an acquisition will take place.

According to Cirium, an aviation analytics company, the RSAF operates nine Fokker 50s. Five serve in the MPA/anti-submarine warfare role, while four serve as utility transports.

The RSAF is familiar with the P-8A. The Royal Australian Air Force and US Navy routinely operate the type from Singapore’s Paya Lebar air base. USN examples also appear regularly at the biennial Singapore air show.

There are 175 P-8As in service globally. In addition to Australia, other regional operators of the type include India, South Korea, and New Zealand.

The MPA variant of the C295 has yet to secure an operator in the Asia-Pacific. Only 12 are in service globally, with Chile operating three, Oman four, and Portugal five. Spain has orders for 6 examples.