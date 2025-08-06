Thailand’s cabinet has approved the acquisition of four Saab Gripen E/F fighters, the first tranche of 12 examples to be obtained.

The first phase of the agreement is valued at Bt19 billion ($587 million) and covers three single-seat Gripen Es and one two-seat Gripen F, according to Thai media reports citing government officials.

The official signing for the fighters will take place in Sweden on 25 August, with deliveries of the first four aircraft expected by 2029.

The sales package includes active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars. The Gripen E/F uses the Leonardo Raven ES-05 system with both air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities.

The reports indicate that all 12 examples will arrive by 2035-36.

In early June the Royal Thai Air Force formalised its selection of the Swedish jet, which comes with an extensive offset package.

Other elements of the deal include an unspecified number of MBDA Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles. Saab will also upgrade the Royal Thai Air Force’s pair of Saab 340B Erieye airborne early warning and control aircraft.

The type will replace aging Lockheed Martin F-16s in Thai service. Lockheed Martin had proposed the F-16V and a range of offsets for the deal.