The Centre for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) has called for Japan to play a greater role in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of US Air Force (USAF) aircraft in the Asia-Pacific.

In a new report, the CSIS notes that Japan faces growing military threats in the form of China and North Korea. In the event of a conflict logistics are likely to be contested, making it difficult for US military aircraft and systems to undergo repair in the USA.

It notes that while there is already MRO support for a broad range of USAF combat and support aircraft in Japan, about 95% of systems require transport back to the USA for repair work.

“Japan is a key US ally in the region, possessing advanced technical capabilities, a long-standing relationship with the USAF, and an increased strategic focus on its own defence industrial base,” says the CSIS.

“MRO collaboration could be mutually beneficial for Japan and the United States, providing cost savings, predictable demand, and integration that could strengthen credible deterrence against a common adversary.”

The report lists several barriers that limit USAF MRO growth in Japan. It observes that both the USAF and US Navy are still in the process of conducting extensive aircraft sustainment reviews, which makes it challenging to assess demand for MRO operations in the Asia-Pacific.

Other challenges to more overseas MRO work include a preference by the USA and its allies to work with US-owned firms, regulatory barriers such as ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations), and a US tendency to over-classify information.

Another challenge is funding: who is to pay for increased USAF MRO in Japan?

Still, the CSIS says that boosting USAF MRO in Japan will greatly reduce the logistical challenges that come from transporting systems to the USA for repair, and will – through improved aircraft availability – improve deterrence against adversaries.

“In-country maintenance capabilities reduce the risk of attack on systems that are being ferried to and from the continental United States for maintenance and makes these systems available more rapidly,” it says.

“It also reduces the demand for additional assets like tankers and ensures that pilots can remain forward.”

The report urges the USA and Japan to expand forward MRO capacity by building on existing infrastructure, aligning standards, and fast-tracking joint projects. It also recommends clear demand signals – such as funded contracts – to encourage industry investment.

Both governments should reduce export and certification barriers, conduct joint sustainment exercises, and prioritise common aircraft platforms, it adds.

In addition, the CSIS calls on Japan to leverage its commercial aerospace strengths and invest in facilities and skilled labour to support in-theatre maintenance.