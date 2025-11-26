Boeing has secured another US Air Force production contract for KC-46A Pegasus aerial refuelling jets, a $2.4 billion order covering 15 aircraft.

The Pentagon confirmed the latest KC-46A order on 25 November, noting work on the 15 jets under production Lot 12 is expected to be complete by the middle of 2029.

Boeing says it now has 183 KC-46As on contract worldwide, although that number is expected to increase significantly after the USAF approved a new acquisition strategy that calls for a total potential fleet of 263 KC-46s.

KC46 endurance flight cockpit

Source: US Air Force

The US Air Force is increasingly relying on the KC-46A to meet growing demand for air mobility worldwide, as the service retires legacy tankers and explores options for a next-generation refueller

The latest Lot 12 contract is significant for Boeing, as the USAF had temporarily halted KC-46 deliveries in March after discovering structural cracks in newly built jets that Boeing was preparing to turn over.

The issue was not assessed to be a flight safety concern, according to Boeing and the USAF. Deliveries resumed two months later, in May.

“Getting on contract helps ensure production stability, including [for] our long-lead supply chain, to continue delivering the unmatched capability of the KC-46A,” said Boeing KC-46 programme manager Jake Kwasnik on 25 November.

Currently, 98 of the 767-based tankers are in service with the US Air Force, and six are flying for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. Israel also has plans for field six KC-46As.

Boeing recently completed first flight of a KC-46A equipped with the Remote Vision System (RVS) 2.0, a revised system that operates the tanker’s fuel transfer boom and is meant to correct deficiencies with the current RVS.

Despite that and other issues related to the stiffness of the KC-46’s fuel-transfer boom and its cargo load planning software, the USAF has been operating the tankers in frontline duty since 2022.

