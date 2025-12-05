The US government has cleared Canada to potentially obtain $2.7 billion in bombs and guidance kits.

The proposed sale covers thousands of munitions, including up to 220 2,000lb BLU-117 bombs, up to 3,400 BLU-111 500LB bombs, and 3,100 GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb Increment I weapons, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

In addition, the possible package includes thousands of bomb guidance kits, training weapons, as well as other support. The key contractors for the possible sale are Boeing and RTX.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of a NATO Ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress and is a contributor to military, peacekeeping, and humanitarian operations around the world,” says the DSCA.

“The proposed sale will improve Canada’s credible defence capability to deter aggression in the region, ensure interoperability with U.S. forces, and strengthen Canada’s ability to contribute to shared continental defence. Canada will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

The approval comes at a difficult time in Canada-USA relations owing to rhetoric from US President Donald Trump and his political advisors, who have often suggested that Canada would be better off as part of the USA.

Tensions have affected Ottawa’s views on defence procurement. In early October, the Canadian government said it still plans to buy an initial 16 Lockheed Martin F-35A fighters but is keeping its options open beyond that.

Original plans had called for Ottawa to order 88 F-35As to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s aging F/A-18A fighters.