The US government has cleared the possible sale of up to 400 AIM-120C/D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Australia.

The prospective sale covers two of the most advanced AMRAAM variants, comprising up to 200 AIM-120C-8s and up to 200 AIM-120D-3s, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The package also includes accessories, logistics support, spare parts, software, training, and other products and services.

The possible value of the deal is $1.04 billion, with RTX as the main contractor.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States,” says the DSCA.

“Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific. The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the Western Pacific. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”

The Royal Australian Air Force operates three types that can carry the AIM-120: the Lockheed Martin F-35, Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet, and the EA-18G Growler.