Air Caraibes has taken delivery of its first of three Airbus A350-1000s it has on order.

The Groupe Dubreuil carrier already operates three A350-900s and six A330s on routes from Paris to the French Caribbean.

Delivery comes after the airline confirmed its order for the -1000s three years ago.

Air Caraibes’ A350-1000 are configured in a three class layout with 429 seats, including 24 business class seats, 45 in premium economy and 360 in economy.