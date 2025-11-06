Hot on the heels of disclosing a deal for up to 15 787 Dreamliners with Air Astana, Boeing has another accord for up to 14 aircraft with Tajikistan’s Somon Air, including a mix of 787 and 737 Max aircraft.

The 737 Next Generation operator intends to order up to four 787-9s and up to 10 737 Max 8s, the companies said on 6 November, though it is unclear how many of the orders are firm and how many are tentative.

“This significant investment not only marks our first widebody order but also reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional service and comfort to our passengers,” says Abdulkosim Valiev, Somon Air’s chief executive. ”With flexibility built into this commitment, Somon Air can adjust its fleet further based on market demand.”

Currently, Somon Air operates six older 737s to 25 cities in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The carrier signed for two 737 Max 8s in February, which it intends to lease from Dubai-based DAE Capital starting next year.

The deal comes as Kazakhstan carrier Air Astana committed on 6 November to ordering five 787-9s while signalling intentions to order as many as 10 additional aircraft as part of a plan to expand its international reach.

Boeing says both deals came during the “C5+1 Summit” in Washington, DC, which involves US officials meeting with representatives from five Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The summit continues a pattern in which US President Donald Trump has apparently facilitated major orders for Boeing aircraft, following a flurry of deals in the Middle East.