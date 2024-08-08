Lessor BOC Aviation has placed three Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines.

The aircraft will be delivered in 2025, says BOC Aviation. LOT is a new customer for the Singapore-based lessor.

“We are delighted to welcome LOT, Poland’s flag carrier and one of the most recognisable Polish brands, to our customer base,” says BOC Aviation chief executive and managing director Steven Townend.

“As a global lessor, we are constantly building relationships with airline customers around the world and diversifying our lessee network. These aircraft will support the LOT growth strategy with one of the world’s most popular and fuel-efficient single-aisle jets.”

Cirium fleets data suggests that LOT operates 74 aircraft, of which 12 are 737 Max 8s and six are 737-800s.