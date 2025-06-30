State-owned carrier Mexicana has taken delivery of its first Embraer E195-E2.

Sao Paulo-based Embraer says that Mexicana’s first example of the latest-generation narrowbody jet departed from its headquarters in the morning on 30 June.

Mexicana is due to take delivery of a further nine E195-E2s and 10 E190-E2s.

Embraer is counting on the E190-E2 family of twinjets as the flagship of its commercial programme. It says the first delivery to Mexicana is a “milestone” that boosts the E2’s “growing presence in Latin America”.’

Mexicana, meanwhile, is undergoing a fleet-modernisation effort. It currently operates Boeing 737s and Embraer ERJ145s.

Leobardo Bojorquez, chief executive of Mexicana, says the E2 delivery ”marks a new chapter” for the airline, which was rebooted in 2023 following a more than decade-long operational shutdown.