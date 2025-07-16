Canadian carrier Porter Airlines has secured a sale-leaseback deal involving four Embraer E195-E2 jets to be delivered later this year.

The transaction involves funds managed by US equity firm Fortress Investment Group and Germany’s GOAL Aircraft Leasing, the latter of which will serve as a “lessor manager” for the incoming aircraft.

Debt financing is being provided to both Fortress and GOAL by Ashland Place Finance to execute the transactions.

Porter holds existing finance-lease agreements with GOAL covering three De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s used for regional flying in Eastern Canada and the Northeast USA. The companies have also collaborated on the sale-leaseback of two E195-E2s.

Christian Schloemann, managing director of GOAL, says the latest sale-leaseback agreement ”underscores the trust Porter places in our team and our tailored leasing solutions”.

”As Porter Airlines accelerates its growth with the advanced Embraer E195-E2, we remain committed to supporting their strategic vision and operational excellence across North America,” he says.

Porter has been aggressively acquiring E195-E2s to enable the formerly regional-focused carrier’s expansion across North America and into the Caribbean. It now operates 46 of the type, with 29 more on order and 25 covered by purchase options.

Since introducing E195-E2s to its fleet in 2023, Porter has become the largest global operator of the twinjet.