When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implored Western allies to equip Kyiv with advanced fighter aircraft within the first year of its war with Russia, some believed that the conflict would be over long before a first donated Lockheed Martin F-16 ever arrived in the country.

Now, as the fourth anniversary of the invasion by Russian forces draws near, Ukraine is believed to have around 25 gifted F-16s in frontline use, thanks to the European benefactors who supported Zelensky’s ‘Wings for freedom’ campaign. And more will follow, drawn from the outgoing fleets of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway.

After similar pushes by Ukraine’s dogged leader for its military to also obtain equipment such as air-defence systems, main battle tanks and long-range cruise missiles – with an aspiration for Tomahawk weapons to potentially follow – now is the time to think bigger.

According to a letter of intent (LOI) signed with the Swedish government on 22 October, the ­Ukrainian air force could be set to land a huge order for Saab Gripen E fighters. While no contract has yet been agreed, Kyiv’s interest in the new-generation type is set as 100-150 examples.

“Today, one of the key topics of our negotiations was strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities,” Zelensky wrote after visiting Saab’s final assembly site in Linkoping. “We consider the JAS 39 Gripen aircraft to be one of the most effective elements of this effort,” he adds.

Saab chief executive Micael ­Johansson suggests that the company could deliver a first new-build aircraft to Ukraine three years after a contract approval, following a major activity to significantly boost its annual output of the type in Linkoping, an existing joint facility established with Embraer in Brazil and an additional new production hub.

“Three years? The war will definitely be over before then,” might be a familiar refrain.

But notably, Zelensky says Ukraine could potentially receive a first Gripen from Stockholm as soon as during 2026. That would be achieved via a transfer of existing C/D-model jets to be drawn from the Swedish air force’s current inventory of almost 100 examples. The service on 20 October fielded its first two of an eventual 60 E-model aircraft, with the remainder progressively due to arrive by the end of the decade.

Acquiring Gripens would be a ­gigantic step forward for the Ukrainian air force, with the lightweight type uniquely adapted for exactly the kind of dispersed ­operations vital to ensuring the survival of its most valuable defensive and strike assets.

For Saab, meanwhile, clinching such a major order could help to propel the Gripen’s broader sales prospects: in addition to its domestic order, it has to date also sold 36 E/Fs to Brazil, which already has 10 single-seat examples in use.

Zelensky’s equipment ambitions do not stop with potentially 150 Swedish-built fighters, however. Just days ahead of his visit to Sweden, Ukraine’s economy minister signed a separate LOI in Washington, DC linked to a potential purchase of Bell AH-1Z Viper attack and ­UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters.

If acquired, an undisclosed ­number of the rotorcraft would help Ukraine lessen its reliance on aged Mil Mi-8s and Mi-24s. And, as with the prospect of rapidly­ ­fielding some donated Gripen C/Ds, presumably the same opportunity could exist for it to get its hands on AH-1Zs and UH-1Ys sourced from the US Marine Corps’ existing fleet.

US President Donald Trump’s ­attempts at diplomacy with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have so far drawn a blank, after all.

After his success with obtaining urgently needed F-16s from the West, it appears that Zelensky is now pushing ahead with the next step in the Ukrainian military’s re-equipment process.

‘Wings for victory’ this time, ­perhaps?