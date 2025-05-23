There are indications that Vertical Aerospace may have performed the first flight of its VX4 aircraft in a conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) configuration.

To date, the VX4 prototype (G-EVTA) has only carried out vertical take-offs and landings and has not left the confines of its Kemble airfield test base.

Vertical has been preparing for the third phase of its four-part flight-test campaign, in recent weeks conducting a series of high-speed taxi tests at Kemble.

But footage has emerged on social media of the VX4 apparently flying beyond the airfield’s perimeter in the early morning on 22 May.

Although the video is indistinct, the battery-powered aircraft appears to have its propellers tilted forward for wing-borne flight.

While designed to transition between vertical and forward flight, that is the next, highly challenging, step in Vertical’s flight-test plan.

Adding to the sense that something unusual was taking place, the video shows the VX4 accompanied by a chase helicopter.

Data from Flightradar 24 for the period between 07:00-07:30 on 22 May shows two helicopters departing Kemble, a Leonardo AW109 (G-DMPI) and a Robinson R44 (G-PIXL), the latter equipped for aerial filming.

The pair performed a short circuit – lasting around 10min – to the north of the airfield before landing shortly before 07:30.

An image posted on social media by Vertical showing its proposed profile for the Phase 3 flight roughly corresponds with the route flown by the two helicopters.

Vertical declines to comment.

Vertical has made several modifications to the VX4 in preparation for CTOL flight, including the addition of new fairings and updates to the engine and battery management systems.

Although the CTOL flight is an important part of the overall flight-test programme, its conclusion could also trigger fresh funding.

Expiry of certain of the warrants issued earlier this year is linked to the VX4 successfully performing a CTOL flight, and the company’s shares trading above a certain level for a 10-day period.