The Australian army has commenced flight operations with its new Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

Initial flights took place from Townsville in the country’s northern Queensland state, where the rotorcraft are based, according to the Australian Department of Defence (DoD).

“The commencement of AH-64E Apache flying operations is a tremendous achievement for [the] army and the defence aviation enterprise, which is currently undertaking a generational uplift in Army’s battlefield aviation capability,” says Australian army Major General David Hafner.

“Our team has been working hard to qualify air and ground crews, deliver essential support systems, and conduct maintenance and logistics activities, which are essential to operation of the Townsville-based attack helicopter fleet.”

He adds that personnel from the USA and United Kingdom supported Australia’s training effort for the new capability.

Australia received its first pair of Apaches in October and a total of four have been delivered. Canberra decided to order 29 Apaches in 2021 as a replacement for the Airbus Helicopters Tiger.

At the Avalon air show in March, an Australian army official said that four additional Apaches will arrive in 2026.

In addition to operating from land, the army envisages the Townsville-based Apaches operating from Australia’s two amphibious assault ships, HMAS Canberra and HMAS Adelaide. US Army Apaches have already performed initial trial work for shipboard operations.