Rotorcraft manufacturer Bell has delivered to the US Army the first virtual prototype of the service’s new MV-75 tiltrotor.

The army’s aviation procurement office confirmed receipt of the system on 24 June, describing the virtual prototype as an advanced simulator based on a so-called digital twin of MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA).

Such a digital twin concept is being adopted by many of the USA’s major defence aerospace manufacturers. It centres on a digital reproduction of the physical aircraft, using the same operating software and realistic flight physics, that can be used for predicting maintenance needs and developing realistic training for operators.

“The delivery of the MV-75 virtual prototype highlights the transformational power of digital engineering in aircraft development,” says Brigadier General David Phillips, programme executive officer for US Army aviation.

Bell now aims to deliver the first flight-capable MV-75 physical prototype in 2027, kicking off a campaign of testing and evaluation. The army aims to begin fielding the new tiltrotor to frontline units by 2030.

Even before the delivery of the virtual prototype, the army has been using low-tech physical mock-ups of the FLRAA cabin and cockpit to get feedback from aviators and soldiers, who will be ferried into combat in the MV-75’s troop cabin.

Now with the first simulator available, and a second virtual prototype delivery planned in the near future, the army will expand its effort to develop early tactics, techniques and procedures for the new tiltrotor ahead of its entry into service.

The virtual prototypes will also help identify potential design improvements to the MV-75 and assess the functionality of the aircraft’s operating software.

“Our virtual prototype demonstrates a clear path to delivering a next-generation multi-mission aircraft that will fundamentally change how the army conducts long-range assault operations,” says Colonel Jeffrey Poquette, the US Army’s FLRAA project manager.

While not certificated as flight-training simulators, the army says each MV-75 virtual prototype can be upgraded into full flight-training devices.

The army plans to acquire at least 1,000 of the new tiltrotors, although a final figure has not yet been solidified.