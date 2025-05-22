Elbit Systems has secured $55 million contract from the Israeli government to provide new self-protection systems for the nation’s AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk transport helicopters.

The contract will run over the next five years and see the installation of directional infrared counter measures (DIRCM) systems for the air force helicopters, according to Israel’s defence ministry.

“We are advancing cutting-edge technologies for aerial platform protection, focusing on DIRCM systems for the IAF helicopter fleet,” says Brig Gen

The upgrade will help the fleet deal with both current and emerging threats, according to the ministry, by helping the helicopters identify, disrupt, and neutralise guided missiles.

The ministry did not state the number of helicopters the upgrade will cover.

According to FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Forces Directory, Israel’s air force operates 48 AH-64A/Ds and 50 S-70/UH-60As.