Greece has signed a long-awaited order for eight Airbus Helicopters H215 heavy-twins, plus two options, for aerial firefighting missions as the country looks to bolster its civil protection capabilities.

Although being acquired by the Hellenic Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, the Super Puma-family helicopters are to be run via a “government-owned, contractor-operated” model.

This sees Airbus Helicopters partnered with existing H215 firefighting operators Airtelis and SAF Helicopteres for technical and operational support.

Source: Airbus Helicopters Airbus Helicopters is partnered with operators Airtelis and SAF Helicopteres for the Greek contract

“It is an honour to have been selected to support the combat, with our H215 helicopters, that Greek communities face every year,” says Bruno Even, chief executive of Airbus Helicopters.

“The H215 is used around the world for firefighting missions with its ability to drop more than four tonnes of water at a time.”

Super Pumas are already present in Greece, with the Hellenic Fire Brigade operating a pair of the helicopters, and the air force 12 examples.

