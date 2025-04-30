Greece has signed a long-awaited order for eight Airbus Helicopters H215 heavy-twins, plus two options, for aerial firefighting missions as the country looks to bolster its civil protection capabilities.

Although being acquired by the Hellenic Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, the Super Puma-family helicopters are to be run via a “government-owned, contractor-operated” model.

This sees Airbus Helicopters partnered with existing H215 firefighting operators Airtelis and SAF Helicopteres for technical and operational support.

H215 bucket-c-Airbus Helicopters

Source: Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters is partnered with operators Airtelis and SAF Helicopteres for the Greek contract

“It is an honour to have been selected to support the combat, with our H215 helicopters, that Greek communities face every year,” says Bruno Even, chief executive of Airbus Helicopters.

“The H215 is used around the world for firefighting missions with its ability to drop more than four tonnes of water at a time.”

Super Pumas are already present in Greece, with the Hellenic Fire Brigade operating a pair of the helicopters, and the air force 12 examples. 

Airtelis and SAF Hélicoptères, for the technical and operational support.

 

Dominic Perry is Aerospace Editor, Europe contributing extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives. He also helps to edit Flight International.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics