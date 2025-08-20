Kuala Lumpur is again looking for new utility helicopters for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), with a deal for Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks apparently off the table.

Malaysian media reports indicate that the defence ministry is proposing to lease helicopters on a five-year basis, in a contract worth MYR187 million ($44 million).

Potential bidders have until 26 September to reply to the contract notice.

The helicopters will partially fill a capability gap from the 2020 grounding of the air force’s obsolete Sikorsky S-61A Nuris.

In May 2023 the ministry had signed a deal – also worth MYR187 million – with local company Aerotree Defence & Services for four UH-60A+ helicopters.

This reportedly fell through when the company failed to deliver the rotorcraft late last year. FlightGlobal has reached out to Aerotree for comment. The company’s website still lists the UH-60 transaction as active.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that the RMAF operates 14 helicopters: 12 Airbus Helicopters H225Ms and two S-70As.

Separately, Lockheed Martin has delivered five new S-70i Black Hawks to the Philippine air force.

Manila operates 26 S-70is with an additional 22 on order.