Near Earth Autonomy has successfully flown an uncrewed version of the Leonardo Helicopters AW139, which the company is offering to the US Marine Corps (USMC).

Revealed at the Paris air show on 17 June, Near Earth says the milestone flight took place in Mesa, Arizona in May.

Supported by partner Honeywell, Near Earth modified the AW139 medium-twin civil rotorcraft for autonomous flight as part of the USMC’s Aerial Logistics Connector (ALC) programme, which is exploring the potential for uncrewed rotorcraft to provide ship-to-shore logistics.

“For the first time, key autopilot modes of the AW139 were controlled directly by Near Earth’s onboard autonomy software, without pilot input, showcasing precise flight control and autonomous decision-making,” the pair say.

Further testing will seek to expand autonomy capabilities, including automated obstacle avoidance.

“We’ve shown that scalable autonomous logistics using existing platforms is not just possible – it’s happening now,” says Near Earth chief executive Sanjiv Singh.

Under the partnership, Honeywell provides Near Earth with mission-critical aircraft systems, which Honeywell says are engineered for both the retrofit of existing platforms and future designs. The company says this approach will help meet current operational demands, while also supporting the long-term shift to uncrewed and highly autonomous flight.

“We’re showing how existing aircraft can be adapted with trusted avionics to support the next generation of defence logistics,” says Bob Buddecke, president of electronic solutions at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies.

A number of vertical-lift heavyweights are competing for the ALC programme, including Sikorsky and Airbus Helicopters.

Similar to Near Earth and Honeywell, the two manufacturers are competing versions of existing aircraft, modified for autonomous flight.

Sikorsky will demonstrate its UH-60A Optionally Piloted Vehicle, which has been flying without the need of human pilots for several years already.

Airbus Helicopters is working to adapt its H145-based UH-72 Lakota for the ALC programme. Conventional versions of the light-twin are in service with the US Army as a trainer and utility platform.