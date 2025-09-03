Offshore oil and gas operator PHI Aviation has begun commercial operations with the Leonardo Helicopters AW189 super-medium-twin, the latest type to be introduced to the firm’s fleet.

Flying from Broome in Western Australia on behalf of customer Shell, the AW189 (VH-AS6) entered service on 1 September.

Describing it as a “new chapter” for the company, PHI says the milestone “represents countless hours of dedication, collaboration, and expertise from our PHI [Asia-Pacific] team, Leonardo and our customer.”

A 2025-built example, the AW189 is owned by Shell Aviation and operated by PHI International Australia, registration data shows. PHI signed a framework agreement with Leonardo in 2024 covering the acquisition of up to 12 AW189s.

Leonardo says the event “further strengthens offshore helicopter service operations in the region.”

PHI has already added one new type to its fleet this year, in March beginning offshore operations with the Airbus Helicopters H160 in Louisiana, again on behalf of Shell.

Separately, CHC Helicopter has introduced three upgraded AW139 intermediate-twins for operation on rescue and aeromedical missions in Western Australia.

A A$26.7 million ($17.4 million) investment funded by the state government, the new helicopters replace a fleet of Bell 412EPs that have been used on the contract since 2003.