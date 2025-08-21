New Zealand plans to obtain Sikorsky MH-60R naval warfare helicopters and Airbus A321XLRs under its Defence Capability Plan (DCP).

Five MH-60Rs will be sought under the US government’s Foreign Military Sales process, with Wellington to forgo a competitive tender, say defence minister Judith Collins and foreign minister Winston Peters in a joint statement.

The MH-60Rs will replace Kaman Aerospace SH-2G(I) Seasprite naval helicopters, with NZ$2 billion ($1.2 billion) earmarked for the acquisition.

“These five Seahawks will increase the offensive and defensive capability and surveillance range of New Zealand’s frigates and ensure we are interoperable with our ally Australia and other partner defence forces,” says Collins.

New Zealand’s cabinet is to “consider the final business case next year.”

The MH-60R is widely operated by both the Australian and US Navies.

The A321XLRs will replace the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s pair of Boeing 757-200s in the long-range transport role. NZ$700 million has been earmarked for A321XLRs, which will be obtained on a six-year lease-to-buy arrangement.

The A321XLRs will facilitate the rapid transport of personnel, including to and from Antarctica.

For several years Wellington has had plans to replace the 757. In May, it said that the five Seasprites would be replaced.

Peters adds that the decisions reflect a deteriorating security environment.

“Global tensions are increasing rapidly, and we must invest in our national security to ensure our economic prosperity,” says Peters.

“The DCP provides the foundation for our uplift in defence spending, and two-yearly reviews of the plan will allow us to adapt to an ever-changing security environment.”

China’s unprecedented military build up and increasingly aggressive security stance have created alarm across the Asia-Pacific, resulting in nations beefing up the defence capabilities.

New Zealand has moved to improve its defence capabilities in recent years, including the replacement of the Lockheed P-3K2 Orions with the P-8A Poseidon, and the C-130H tactical transport with the C-130J.