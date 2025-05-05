Wellington has allocated funds for the replacement of its Kaman Aerospace SH-2G(I) Seasprite naval helicopters.

The New Zealand government has earmarked NZ$2 billion ($1.2 billion) for the helicopter replacement programme as part of broader NZ$12 billion in funding to upgrade the defence force over the next four years, according to defence minister Judith Collins.

The new helicopter will enhance the defensive and offensive capabilities of the country’s frigates, and be better able to perform non-combat tasks, such as humanitarian and disaster relief.

“There is no economic security without national security,” says Collins.

“Global tensions are increasing rapidly, and defence personnel need the right equipment and conditions to do their jobs. As a maritime nation we are prioritising naval capability. The new helicopters will be able to go further and carry larger loads, including weapons, personnel and equipment – all of which is critical for Defence to protect New Zealand and New Zealanders.”

She adds that the cabinet will consider the business case for new rotorcraft but confirms that the money has already been set aside.

Collins did not state the type of helicopters that will be acquired, but one likely candidate is the Sikorsky MH-60R, which is operated by close allies such as Australia and the USA.

The NH Industries NH90 is another possibility. The type already serves with the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Formerly a mainstay of the US Navy, the SH-2 is today flown only by the militaries of Egypt, New Zealand, Peru and Poland. When Wellington acquired its examples in 2015 it said that the type offered a good mix of capability for the country’s needs.

The helicopters had originally been built for Australia, but Canberra cancelled the contract after cost overruns and persistent technical issues. After years in storage at Kaman’s Connecticut facility, deliveries to Wellington commenced in 2014 after modifications.

According to Cirium, an aviation analytics company, the RNZAF operates eight examples. Wellington had received 10 Seasprites, with two rotorcraft serving as spares.