Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHS) will introduce a pair of new Leonardo Helicopters AW139s providing search and rescue (SAR) services for the oil and gas industry following the renewal of a long-term contract.

Running until 2032, the deal will see OHS provide the round-the-clock service in the North Sea from its base in Aberdeen in northeast Scotland.

Delivery of the leased AW139s is expected in 2026 following their fit-out in a new bespoke SAR configuration.

OHS has been working with stakeholders over the last 12 months – including industry technical leads, flightcrew, engineers and medical staff – to design the new helicopters.

Enhancements include night-vision goggles for all crew, a redesign of the cabin layout, and a distinctive blue-and-orange livery.

“Over the course of the last 10 years the SAR crews have attended almost 1,000 call-outs,” says OHS managing director Andy Rodden.

“That number shows just how vital the service is to those working offshore. We will use that experience to ensure our SAR teams are able to evolve and have access to the best equipment for the next decade to ensure that they are ready and prepared to respond to incidents at any time.”

The SAR service is funded and supported by multiple partners from across the energy sector.

OHS is part of Ultimate Aviation Group, having been acquired by the South African firm from CHC Helicopter in late 2022.