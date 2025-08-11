Anduril and Korean Air have entered an agreement for the development of autonomous aircraft for South Korea and the broader Asia-Pacific.

The agreement was announced on 7 August at the opening of Anduril’s office in Seoul, according to statements from the two companies.

The work will see the two companies co-develop an unmanned aircraft system based on existing Anduril platforms. In addition, South Korea will licence produce Anduril systems for export to other Asia-Pacific countries, as the pair explore manufacturing and production in South Korea.

“This partnership combines Korean Air’s proven expertise in unmanned aircraft systems with Anduril’s cutting-edge AI technology,” says Jin Kyu Lim, the head of Korean Air’s Aerospace Business – KAL ASD.

“This collaboration will enhance our capabilities and represents a significant milestone in the global unmanned systems market.”

Anduril adds that its Korea head will be John Kim, who previously led Boeing’s defence business in the country.

“Anduril is committed to helping the Republic of Korea in its mission to develop a technologically advanced, highly networked armed force with fewer but more precise platforms, leveraging technology like autonomy and artificial intelligence. Our new office and team expansion is further demonstration of this ongoing commitment,” says Kim.

Anduril’s agreement with Korean Air follows deliveries of the company’s Altius-600M-V loitering munition to another Asia-Pacific country, Taiwan.

The company also set up a branch office in Taiwan. Anduril founder Palmer Luckey attended both the Taiwan and South Korean events.