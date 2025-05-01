The next-generation autonomous combat jets being developed by the US Air Force will not be daily fliers, at least while stationed at home.

That is because, unlike human pilots, who need regular flights to maintain proficiency, the air force’s still-developmental Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) will have no flesh-and-blood aviators onboard or behind remote controls.

Instead of making regular training sorties from their home stations, the air force says its uncrewed fighters will be maintained in a “fly-ready status and flown minimally”.

The service on 1 May announced the creation of a new CCA Aircraft Readiness Unit (ARU), whose job will be maintaining the new class of aircraft and provide combat jets “ready to deploy worldwide at a moment’s notice”.

“CCA are semi-autonomous in nature, so the ARU will not have to fly a significant number of daily sorties to maintain readiness,” the air force notes.

The service is considering two competing designs for its first uncrewed fighter, with General Atomics and Anduril vying for the lucrative contract. Both companies expect to fly their prototype designs for the first time in the coming months.

Anduril recently began ground testing its YFQ-44A prototype, with General Atomics expected to soon follow with its YFQ-42A.

Air force chief of staff General David Allvin says both vendors are “meeting or exceeding key milestones” on the programme.

The air force hopes to select a winner in the competition sometime in fiscal year 2026, with the aim of fielding a significant number of operational platforms by the end of this decade.

“CCA is about delivering decisive advantage in highly contested environments,” says Allvin. “These aircraft will help us turn readiness into operational dominance.”

Allvin on 1 May announced the air force’s first CCA Aircraft Readiness Unit will be located at Beale AFB in California.

Compared to a traditional fighter squadron, the USAF says an ARU will require a “substantially lower” number of personnel, owing to reduced flying and maintenance requirements.

Anduril and General Atomics are designing their aircraft to be produced in large quantities and at lower costs than modern conventional fighters.