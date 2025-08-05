Canada plans to acquire up to six domestically sourced uncrewed aircraft to support maritime surveillance and targeting for Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) ships.

Ottawa on 5 August announced it has awarded procurement contracts to Ontario-based MDA Space covering a new fleet of uncrewed aerial systems to be operated from the RCN’s Halifax-class multi-role frigates.

Two of the yet-unnamed UAS will initially be purchased for C$39 million ($28 million), with a separate five-year sustainment contract valued at C$27 million.

The deal includes options for four more aircraft, which are being procured under the RCN’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance Unmanned Aircraft System (ISTAR-UAS) programme.

“The acquisition of uncrewed aircraft systems for our Halifax-class frigates represents a critical step forward in enhancing our maritime surveillance and operational effectiveness,” says Stephen Fuhr, Canada’s defence procurement minister.

Initial operational capability on the new fleet is projected for 2027, with full operational capability expected in 2032.

RCN commander Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee says the new platform will boost the navy’s ability to detect and respond to threats at sea.

However, scant details about the UAS have been released.

The original ISTAR-UAS solicitation called for an all-weather, remotely piloted vertical take-off and landing platform capable of launching and be recovered from the Halifax frigates at the same time one of the navy’s Sikorsky CH-148 helicopters is also embarked.

Requirements for the programme included a minimum operating radius of 50nm (92.5km) and a multi-function sensor featuring electro-optical/infrared video capture and a maritime radar.

Neither MDA Space nor the Canadian Department of National Defence immediately provided details as to the configuration of the winning design.

As its name implies, MDA Space is a manufacturing firm primarily focused on space systems, including communication and imaging satellites and robotics for lunar and Mars rovers.

However, the company has experience with small UAS, providing the AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven to the Canadian Army. MDA has operated a Canada-based UAS services group since 2009 focused on business with the Canadian armed forces.

The company also teamed with AeroVironment to offer the Puma AE fixed-wing UAV for another RCN contract, securing that C$8 million deal in 2018.

MDA’s status as a domestic company appears to have given it a boost in securing the ISTAR-UAS contract, with Ottawa touting the selection of a Canadian company as a win for the country’s domestic industrial capacity.

“The award of these contracts to MDA Space is important for the continued development of Canada’s defence industry,” the Department of National Defence says.

Ottawa is in the midst of a generational overhaul of its military forces, with commitments to increase defence spending by tens of billions of dollars to reach compliance with NATO guidelines.

At the same time, relations between Canada and the USA have soured under the Trump Administration, which has repeatedly threatened Canada with punishing tariffs. Trump himself had repeatedly suggested absorbing Canada into Washington’s jurisdiction, although that rhetoric has fallen away in recent months.

The tensions have seen multiple Canadian leaders question the wisdom of relying on US manufacturers for much of Canada’s critical defence equipment.

While there are limited alternatives to American firms, Ottawa appears to be looking for opportunities to keep its defence spending at home.

SkyAlyne, a joint venture between Canadian companies CAE and KF Aerospace, is providing the Royal Canadian Air Force’s new fleet of 71 assorted trainer aircraft under a 2024 contract valued at more than C$11 billion.

Now MDA Space joins the list of domestic companies acting as prime contractors for providing aircraft to the Canadian armed forces.

“The acquisition of uncrewed aircraft systems for the Halifax-class frigates will strengthen Canada’s defence industrial base and will support the growth of Canada’s aerospace, defence and remotely piloted technology sectors,” says industry minister Melanie Joy.

MDA Space beat out an offering from American firm Shield AI, which produces the tail-sitting V-Bat uncrewed aircraft. That distinctive ducted-fan UAS has seen battlefield success in Ukraine and was selected for fielding this year by the navies of Japan and the Netherlands.

Shield AI had paired with Canadian firm Voyageur Aviation as prime contractor for its ISTAR-UAS bid.