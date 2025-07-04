Hanwha Aerospace is to develop a range of engines for unmanned air vehicles, including a large engine for medium-altitude, long-endurance systems.

The company says it will work on the technology alongside Seoul’s Agency for Defense Development (ADD), noting that UAV engine technology is frequently subject to international technology transfer restrictions.

A key goal is developing a 1,400hp turboprop by 2028 that can power the next generation of medium-altitude UAVs.

In addition to the turboprop, Hanwha Aerospace is also participating in ADD projects that include the development of turbofans with a thrust of 5,500lb (24.5kN) and 10,000lb. These will also power UAVs.

“With our technology and experience as the only domestic company possessing full-cycle aero-engine capabilities—from design and manufacturing to certification and MRO —we will independently develop a variety of UAV engines to contribute to our nation’s self-reliant defence and defence exports,” says the company.

Hanwha is a major element in Seoul’s ambitions to develop its aerospace industry and already conducts significant work in the engine space. This includes the licence production of GE Aerospace F414 engines for the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21 fighter programme.

The company is on contract with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration to produce 80 F414s for the twin-engined jet.

The company is also developing an engine with a thrust of 16,000lb (24,000lb with afterburner) that will eventually power Block III examples of the KF-21.