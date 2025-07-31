Indigenous 1t surveillance platform completes first sortie as manufacturer begins certification campaign, with government orders contingent on regulatory approval.

Indonesian Aerospace has conducted a maiden sortie with its Black Eagle unmanned air vehicle (UAV), although a firm order for the type has yet to emerge.

The first flight of the indigenously developed medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAV took place on 28 July, according to Indonesian Aerospace, also known as PTDI.

The work marks the first of a series of tests that will continue until the Black Eagle attains “full certification” from Indonesia’s aviation authorities. The company indicates that certification is a prerequisite for any government orders.

“The test flight serves as a proof of concept for mastering key MALE UAV technologies, including system configuration design, autonomous flight control, and long-range communication systems,” says company technology chief Mohammed Faisal.

“It lays a critical foundation for future developments aligned with national defence priorities. We extend our appreciation to all team members for their precision and dedication throughout the project.”

The flight was conducted from Bandung’s Kertajati airport. Indonesian Aerospace did not provide details of the length of the flight.

Black Eagle – ‘Elang Hitam’ in Bahasa Indonesia – was originally rolled out in December 2019, but the programme was suspended in 2022. Applications envisaged at the roll-out included strike, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). It was developed in conjunction with the country’s National Research and Innovation Agency.

Indonesian Aerospace makes no mention of a weapons capability in relation to the test campaign but instead focuses on the type’s ISR potential.

According to the company, the 1t Black Eagle will have endurance of 24h and an operational altitude of up to 20,000ft. Military uses include maritime patrol, disaster response, and border monitoring. The aircraft will also have civilian applications.

“This is more than just a flight test – it is a declaration of Indonesia’s readiness to stand on equal footing with global defence innovators,” adds Faisal.

“Black Eagle is a strategic foundation for building a self-reliant and competitive national UAV ecosystem.”